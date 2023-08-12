Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Drops By 37.6%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,383,200 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 10,224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,877.4 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SBMFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 8,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
