Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Increases By 759.9%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,100 shares, a growth of 759.9% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SoftBank Stock Performance
SOBKY stock remained flat at $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 127,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. SoftBank has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.02.
SoftBank Company Profile
