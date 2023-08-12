Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Declines By 90.3%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 34,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,886. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

