Short Interest in Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Increases By 100.0%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Spirent Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Spirent Communications stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.