Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Declines By 84.5%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

STLFF remained flat at $1.66 during trading on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

