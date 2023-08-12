Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Declines By 84.5%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance
STLFF remained flat at $1.66 during trading on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile
