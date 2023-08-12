Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Expands By 6,200.0%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sweet Earth Trading Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS SEHCF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Further Reading

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

