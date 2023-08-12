Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Grows By 716.2%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a growth of 716.2% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,463,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,554,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

