Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCW) Drops By 95.9%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ TGVCW remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. TG Venture Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile
