Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCW) Drops By 95.9%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGVCW remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. TG Venture Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

