Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Decreases By 45.3%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 450,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 870,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 284,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,555 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 810,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Oncology Institute from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.97. 220,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,348. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncology Institute will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

