Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Decreases By 42.9%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Real Good Food Price Performance

NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,164. The company has a market cap of $106.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Analysts expect that Real Good Food will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Real Good Food

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $26,510.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $563,825.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $31,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,669 shares of company stock valued at $397,139 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

