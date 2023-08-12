Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expands By 34.4%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,064.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,526,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,101,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,526,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,101,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,159,429 shares in the company, valued at $50,116,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Trading Down 2.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.59. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TZOO

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

