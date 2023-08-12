Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Declines By 97.9%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UEVM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $170.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.6751 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $8.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th.

