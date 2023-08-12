Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF) Short Interest Update

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sierra Rutile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Sierra Rutile Stock Performance

Sierra Rutile Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRHF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. Sierra Rutile has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited engages in the multi-deposit mineral sands mining operations in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North and South America. It primarily produces natural rutile. The company holds interest in the Sembehun project located in Moyamba district in Sierra Leone. Its products are used in paints, laminates, plastic pipes and packaging, inks, clothing, sunscreen, toothpaste, and the cosmetic industry, as well as aeronautics, medical implants, defense, and sporting goods applications.

Featured Articles

