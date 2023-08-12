Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF) Short Interest Update

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sierra Rutile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRRHF
Sierra Rutile Stock Performance
Sierra Rutile Company Profile
Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited engages in the multi-deposit mineral sands mining operations in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North and South America. It primarily produces natural rutile. The company holds interest in the Sembehun project located in Moyamba district in Sierra Leone. Its products are used in paints, laminates, plastic pipes and packaging, inks, clothing, sunscreen, toothpaste, and the cosmetic industry, as well as aeronautics, medical implants, defense, and sporting goods applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Rutile
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Rutile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Rutile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.