Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Trimmed by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $33,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.87. 884,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.