SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $254.58 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013930 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,424.68 or 1.00064363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.20863799 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $18,798,697.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.