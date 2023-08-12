SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 310.1% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
SLANG Worldwide Price Performance
SLGWF stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,463. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About SLANG Worldwide
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SLANG Worldwide
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.