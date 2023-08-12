SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 310.1% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SLANG Worldwide Price Performance

SLGWF stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,463. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. The company serves its customers under O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, Firefly brand name. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

