SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWYUF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 188 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

