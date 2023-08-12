Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Issues Earnings Results

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Soho House & Co Inc. updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHCO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.09. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $127,443.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,612.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $127,443.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,612.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Caring purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,403.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,191 shares of company stock valued at $611,965 in the last three months. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHCO

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.