Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $17.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.
