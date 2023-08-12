Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 112.8% in July

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sompo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMPNY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Sompo has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sompo will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

