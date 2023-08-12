Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 39.4% in July

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186,112.34% and a negative net margin of 13,407.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonnet BioTherapeutics

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan bought 371,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,752.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 429,855 shares of company stock worth $105,432. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 140,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 1,714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 277,693 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

