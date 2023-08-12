Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $428.53 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $428.53 million and $227.08 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013910 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,410.45 or 1.00026485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02039992 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $121.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

