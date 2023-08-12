Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %
SSBK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,652. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $214.11 million and a PE ratio of 6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.
Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
