Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 295,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 104,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

SSBK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,652. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $214.11 million and a PE ratio of 6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Articles

