Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

SPMTF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,263. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

