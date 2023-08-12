Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Performance
SPMTF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,263. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
About Spearmint Resources
