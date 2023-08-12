S&T Bank PA Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

S&T Bank PA lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.0% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.87. 5,978,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

