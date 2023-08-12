Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0257

Status (SNT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $99.01 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013929 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,429.79 or 1.00047011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,331,335 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

