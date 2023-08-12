Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, an increase of 699.4% from the July 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Steakholder Foods Price Performance

STKH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,867. The company has a market cap of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Steakholder Foods has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

