StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 0.9 %

CULP opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Culp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 28.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.