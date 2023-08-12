StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
CULP opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
