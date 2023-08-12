StockNews.com Upgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of MIXT opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.73%. Analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,300 shares of company stock worth $255,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

