Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

