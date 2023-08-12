Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, an increase of 437.0% from the July 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

Shares of SREDF remained flat at $8.87 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Get Storebrand ASA alerts:

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.