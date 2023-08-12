STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) CEO Robert Joseph Moccia Purchases 42,000 Shares of Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 42,000 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,651. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 8.6 %

SSKN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 35.75% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on STRATA Skin Sciences from $4.10 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on STRATA Skin Sciences

About STRATA Skin Sciences

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.