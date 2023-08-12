Sui (SUI) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Sui (SUI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Sui has a total market cap of $438.81 million and approximately $53.45 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,162,190 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 723,162,190.4615384 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.60561973 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $65,005,147.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

