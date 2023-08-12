Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTOY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.39. 12,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

