Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.50.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $254.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,409 shares of company stock valued at $14,164,411. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 305,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

