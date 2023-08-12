Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Robert W. Ross Sells 16,713 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Ross sold 16,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $15,710.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Surface Oncology Price Performance

Surface Oncology stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Surface Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Surface Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 508,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,069,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 215,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 161,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 which is in phase II clinical trial targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

