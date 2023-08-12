Susan Searle Purchases 1,000 Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Susan Searle acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £5,570 ($7,118.21).

Susan Searle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Susan Searle bought 1,700 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,863 ($13,882.43).

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

LON:GHH opened at GBX 559 ($7.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.82 million, a PE ratio of -13,750.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 599.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 549.78. Gooch & Housego PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388 ($4.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868 ($11.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is currently -32,500.00%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.58) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

