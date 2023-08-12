Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $99.37 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $99.37 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

