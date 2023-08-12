Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Target were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

