Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Price Target to $3.00

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
NYSE GROV opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Grove Collaborative has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,304,943 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at $1,195,000.
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
