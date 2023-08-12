TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

TENK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

