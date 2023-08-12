TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $146.70 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,563,436 coins and its circulating supply is 9,790,205,122 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

