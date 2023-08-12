The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

