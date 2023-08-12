The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) to Issue $3.52 Quarterly Dividend

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 3.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $14.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

Shares of MCEM stock traded up $8.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.10. 3,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79. Monarch Cement has a twelve month low of $97.01 and a twelve month high of $128.10.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

