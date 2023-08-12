The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Sells $1,402,480.96 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,402,480.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,346,803.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ODP stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ODP by 2,326.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

