The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Up 187.2% in July

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec lowered shares of The SPAR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The SPAR Group Price Performance

About The SPAR Group

OTCMKTS SGPPF remained flat at C$5.88 on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.21.

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

Further Reading

