Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $248.82 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $248.82 million and $1.70 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00042415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,241,705,423 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

