Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Tian Ruixiang worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

NASDAQ:TIRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

