Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert Robotti Acquires 48,200 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti bought 48,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,234,171 shares in the company, valued at $203,752,773. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Robert Robotti purchased 117,698 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $7,330,231.44.

On Monday, July 24th, Robert Robotti acquired 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.06 per share, with a total value of $64,763.10.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tidewater by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

TDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

