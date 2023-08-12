Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Down 4.1%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $54.99. Approximately 1,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 45,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

TMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.42.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

